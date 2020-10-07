Rich Rawlyk

Week 1 - inktober

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
  • Save
Week 1 - inktober bill peyto canadian rockies bespoke maps mountain culture inktober2020 contemporary history thewayfindercompany identity brand design illustration
Week 1 - inktober bill peyto canadian rockies bespoke maps mountain culture inktober2020 contemporary history thewayfindercompany identity brand design illustration
Week 1 - inktober bill peyto canadian rockies bespoke maps mountain culture inktober2020 contemporary history thewayfindercompany identity brand design illustration
Week 1 - inktober bill peyto canadian rockies bespoke maps mountain culture inktober2020 contemporary history thewayfindercompany identity brand design illustration
Week 1 - inktober bill peyto canadian rockies bespoke maps mountain culture inktober2020 contemporary history thewayfindercompany identity brand design illustration
Week 1 - inktober bill peyto canadian rockies bespoke maps mountain culture inktober2020 contemporary history thewayfindercompany identity brand design illustration
Week 1 - inktober bill peyto canadian rockies bespoke maps mountain culture inktober2020 contemporary history thewayfindercompany identity brand design illustration
Download color palette
  1. 2FC0B551-F02F-4983-B312-D9614A7FEE54.JPG
  2. B32C3FBA-990B-4E9F-BBE5-C5F00850D149.JPG
  3. 678CF9F7-FB57-449D-B7E0-859A426E6362.JPG
  4. ABD55FF6-6A9D-4772-91C3-81432779226A.JPG
  5. A4988F51-87A8-44FD-A294-FF4E3713F0D6.JPG
  6. DFF87D24-1A2F-4AFF-BA0F-472BCB5328A5.JPG
  7. 38C8B04F-EB52-4782-9305-61E40FC4A60F.JPG

60 Minutes a day, the Wco Art Dept made an Inktober mix of portrait challenge & story challenge, week 1 starts a review of iconic characters that shaped Wilderness Culture in Western Canada. The mountain culture focus is taking a life of its own on with simple line quality offering a refreshing daily exercise with posts throughout Inktober released on Instagram.

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
Artifacts of Story

More by Rich Rawlyk

View profile
    • Like