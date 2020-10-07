Michael Pons
Analytics Platform Wireframes

Analytics Platform Wireframes high fidelity design system figma saas dashboard product analytics app admin data chart wireframes clean ux design
  1. analytics_app_wireframes.png
  2. analytics_app_wireframes_full.png
  3. analytics_app_wireframes_full_2.png
  4. analytics_app_wireframe-1.png
  5. analytics_app_wireframe-3.png
  6. analytics_app_wireframe-2.png
  7. analytics_app_wireframe-4.png
  8. analytics_app_wireframe-1.png

Some high fidelity wireframe explorations for an airlines analytics SaaS product I worked on a few years ago. Ironically enough, most of these started as literal sketches discussed over coffee.

