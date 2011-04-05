Karen Kurycki

Challah!

Challah! watercolor funny color hand painted challah illustration
“Every time we have challah in the house I have to shout Ha! Luh! as if I were hosting Yo! MTV Raps.”
-Amy Kundrat via Twitter

Full size and quote here: http://absurdoverheard.com/

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
