Looking for a professional quality modern logo for gym athlete, fitness brand, fitness clothing brand, and fitness products logo
fiverr.com/shauji/do-gym-athlete-fitness-brand-modern-logo-design
My design style normally revolves around the company name, it's service and client requirements. and the results are professional, clean and creative. I have more than seven years of experience in logo and branding.
In this gig, I will Design a gym athlete fitness brand and fitness clothing brand logo and triangle style modern logo, I will design different style like letter mark, initials, monogram, wordmark, icon mark, Luxurious, personal and Dynamic brand etc.
If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact me.