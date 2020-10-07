Good for Sale
Squircle-less iOS 14 Icons

Squircle-less iOS 14 Icons mobile design iphone dark mockup dark mode dark theme dark ui dark app icons credit cards ios apps ui logo design figma apple iphone home screen app icons icons pack iconset ios14
I started designing iOS 14 icons as a bit of fun in my spare time, but one lead to another and another, and then over 120! 😅

Squircles have been the default iOS shape for over 13 years and I wanted to change that. Using a neat trick, matching the iOS wallpaper with the outer background of the app icon, I was able to modify the default icon shape into these playful rectangles. This also means no annoying notch and a hidden dock.

All of these icons were hand-made (with my trusty trackpad) in Figma with many rounded rectangles. I have released that these as a full-pack with instructions, icons and wallpapers for all iOS 14 devices.

It's also live now on Product Hunt – would love your support over there! https://www.producthunt.com/posts/squircle-less-ios-14-icons

