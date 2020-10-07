Trending designs to inspire you
I started designing iOS 14 icons as a bit of fun in my spare time, but one lead to another and another, and then over 120! 😅
Squircles have been the default iOS shape for over 13 years and I wanted to change that. Using a neat trick, matching the iOS wallpaper with the outer background of the app icon, I was able to modify the default icon shape into these playful rectangles. This also means no annoying notch and a hidden dock.
All of these icons were hand-made (with my trusty trackpad) in Figma with many rounded rectangles. I have released that these as a full-pack with instructions, icons and wallpapers for all iOS 14 devices.
It's also live now on Product Hunt – would love your support over there! https://www.producthunt.com/posts/squircle-less-ios-14-icons