Kastle Details

ink painting cardboard space invaders city spray paint
A detail shot from a painting, this piece was rendered on dumpster dove card board with scrap spray paint, ink, water color & markers, before ending with my skinning the card board to create the sky.

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
