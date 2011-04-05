Prit Cee

Skype Redesign - Voicemail Controls

Prit Cee
Prit Cee
  • Save
Skype Redesign - Voicemail Controls skype mac redesign grey blue matte call voicemail progressbar ui interface
Download color palette

Progressbar while listening to a voicemail. The position on it is wrong as I resized it to fit the dribbble. All done using CSS (except the stop button).

59b171d89d44f72cb4a86dcb60786e1e
Rebound of
Skype Redesign
By Prit Cee
View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Prit Cee
Prit Cee

More by Prit Cee

View profile
    • Like