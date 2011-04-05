Huh. I always seem to catch that Drip at the same frame.

Anyhow, basic physics are pretty much where I want them at this point (though I'm sure they'll go through another hundred revisions or so before I'm really happy), as well as be very beginnings of the first world's tileset.

Chests bounce up a little bit when they're hit from below, then open and fall down. Not sure I'm going to keep that mechanic, but it's fun for now.