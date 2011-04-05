👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Huh. I always seem to catch that Drip at the same frame.
Anyhow, basic physics are pretty much where I want them at this point (though I'm sure they'll go through another hundred revisions or so before I'm really happy), as well as be very beginnings of the first world's tileset.
Chests bounce up a little bit when they're hit from below, then open and fall down. Not sure I'm going to keep that mechanic, but it's fun for now.