Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Christos

Smart home double gatefold brochure booklet

Christos
Christos
Hire Me
  • Save
Smart home double gatefold brochure booklet data devices mockup apartments residential art direction branding vector cover marketing wireframe smart building booklet print application smart devices illustration graphic design brochure mockup gatefold smart home
Smart home double gatefold brochure booklet data devices mockup apartments residential art direction branding vector cover marketing wireframe smart building booklet print application smart devices illustration graphic design brochure mockup gatefold smart home
Download color palette
  1. Smart-home-Double-Gatefold-Brochure-Booklet.png
  2. Smart-home-Double-Gatefold-Brochure-Booklet.png

Some recent graphic design work. I made use of this awesome gatefold mockup freebie from @Pixeden for the presentation (get it here http://www.pixeden.com/psd-mock-up-templates/psd-double-gate-fold-brochure-vol3)

E7be5d3f8ad4b9f9e6e187aeab69c6bf
Rebound of
Smart buildings wireframe illustration
By Christos
Christos
Christos
Senior Product/Visual Designer
Hire Me

More by Christos

View profile
    • Like