Evgeny Smertin

Acne Studios - Catalog and Product card

Evgeny Smertin
Evgeny Smertin
Hire Me
  • Save
Acne Studios - Catalog and Product card visual purpel page light fashion dribbble clothes store shop studio photo typographic clean white minimalism motion graphic ux ui web
Acne Studios - Catalog and Product card visual purpel page light fashion dribbble clothes store shop studio photo typographic clean white minimalism motion graphic ux ui web
Download color palette
  1. Композиция 2.mp4
  2. Frame 6.png
  3. Frame 8.png

Hello!

There are continue of Acne studios website - Catalog page and Product card.
Hope you like and rate it ;)

Press "L" if you like it.

Follow me to not miss upcoming work!

7347326804605ed32628774eb935664f
Rebound of
Acne Studios
By Evgeny Smertin
Evgeny Smertin
Evgeny Smertin
Welcome to my UI design portfolio.
Hire Me

More by Evgeny Smertin

View profile
    • Like