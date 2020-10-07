Aleksandar Savic

Warning labels

Warning labels warning care fragile packaging identity information font typo logo label design branding space stars design package mail label
***Free AI Files available for download in the
attachments ***

Also, I’ve created the warning labels cause I had some issues with it
and I needed to grab the couriers’ attention when it comes to handling
items. You can download the free vector files (from the attachment).
Hope you’ll make a use from them. You can modify them, add your own
olors and fit them for your needs.

