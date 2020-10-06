Neumorphism | Medication Tracker

Trending designs to inspire you
Another shot of the Neumorphic design I did on a Medication Tracker app. Why a Medication tracker? everytime I see a new Neumorphism shot on dribbble or instagram, I don't know why, but an image of a blister - pack comes to mind, the kind you have when taking the pill (if you're a woman) or any pill-tablet based medication. So I thought it would be a fun and quick design challenge to imagine what a medication tracking app would look like with a Soft - UI based design.
soruco.jessica@gmail.com