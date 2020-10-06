Jeka Soruco

Neumorphism | Medication tracker | Light mode

neumorphism soft ui skeumorphism
Neumorphism, also known colloquially as Soft UI, is being hailed all over the internet as one of the biggest digital design trends of 2020, so I wanted to give a try at it. And what better way than to do it with a medication tracker app.
