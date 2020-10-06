Neumorphism | Medication tracker | Light mode

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Neumorphism, also known colloquially as Soft UI, is being hailed all over the internet as one of the biggest digital design trends of 2020, so I wanted to give a try at it. And what better way than to do it with a medication tracker app.
----
Let's chat:
soruco.jessica@gmail.com