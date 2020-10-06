Landing page | The global baller tour | Concept

Hey fellow 👋

The global ballet tour landing page was created to describe the ballet event which would take part in a lot of countries on the Earth.

I used black&white colors and gold color to emphasize elements✨ and create a contrast between graphic and information.

What do you think about this concept? 🤔

