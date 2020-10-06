Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrii Boichuk

Landing page | The global baller tour | Concept

Andrii Boichuk
Andrii Boichuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing page | The global baller tour | Concept tilda wix webflow website tour landing black white gold main web landing page color gray idea concept ballet design ux ui
Download color palette

Hey fellow 👋

The global ballet tour landing page was created to describe the ballet event which would take part in a lot of countries on the Earth.
I used black&white colors and gold color to emphasize elements✨ and create a contrast between graphic and information.
What do you think about this concept? 🤔

Do you like this work and want to make something similar for your landing page/ website / mobile application?
Get in touch with me - 🍀E-mail - a.boichuk.v@gmail.com

Andrii Boichuk
Andrii Boichuk
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andrii Boichuk

View profile
    • Like