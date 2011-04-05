ThreadEx bundle

I am gleeful about how this turned out. Glee-ful. Full of.

As I mentioned before, ThreadEx lets mums exchange bundles of outgrown baby clothes with other mums.

Instead of just showing a generic box, the bundle shows illustrations of the kinds of clothes that are in that particular bundle. Users can even specify the colour of the clothes and the illustration will change accordingly.

Huge props to Hannah-Kay for the illustration work. You should hire her, you guy.