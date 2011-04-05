Soma Realign

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I used Jos Buivenga's Delicious (above) on my original design for my Soma Design site a little over 3 years ago for a very pragmatic reason: it was free and I was starting out. My logo uses Gill Sans, and Delicious never quite sat properly next to Gill. But I didn't want to make the switch unless I could use Gill with @font-face embedding.
When Pablo Impallari put out his free, Gill Sans-inspired Cabin, I knew that the time had come for a change. A couple hours of work later, Soma Design feels more like it should have all along.
PS The colours turned out really weird in this .png and I couldn't be bothered to fix it.