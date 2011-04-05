Jonathan Lundström

Stoplights

Jonathan Lundström
Jonathan Lundström
  • Save
Stoplights mac os stoplights aqua graphite
Download color palette

These have been gathering dust in my modifications folder for quite some time and I know that they have been requested several times. You can find them at deviantART: http://d.pr/cB47

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Jonathan Lundström
Jonathan Lundström

More by Jonathan Lundström

View profile
    • Like