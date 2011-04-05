Athletics for Geeks / Geekletics.com

musho

With guys here in Palo Alto, we decided to create a fashion brand for athletic geeks called geekletics.com

If you are geek athlete too, join us on FCB:
http://www.facebook.com/geekletics ;-)

We are also looking for talented illustrators, to create a very simple illustrations, so if you will be interested just leave us a comment here :)

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
