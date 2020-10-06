Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Furkan Ceylan

PTTAVM NEW UI

Furkan Ceylan
Furkan Ceylan
  • Save
PTTAVM NEW UI web interfaces user interface dribbble ecommerce design ecommerce concept website web design figma ux ui design ui
Download color palette

>>> pttavm.com <<<

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma

I hope you enjoyed it.
Do not forget to follow, press the "L" key if you want! ❤️

Furkan Ceylan
Furkan Ceylan

More by Furkan Ceylan

View profile
    • Like