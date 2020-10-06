Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mine Soy

Begonvil Corporate Identity

Begonvil Corporate Identity business card manual graphic design corporate branding brand guideline branding design branding brand identity marka icon vector logo design tipography illüstrasyon zarf tasarım logo sanat
  1. KK_bengovil.jpg
  2. begonvil kk.jpg

I worked for a client of mine who uses the corporate identity of Quilled Paper Art.
My goal was to rebrand and create a completely new visual concept.
I hope you find it to your liking and I would be happy to know what you think.
I am open to new projects ✦ mine@minesoydesign.com

