Begonvil Corporate Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I worked for a client of mine who uses the corporate identity of Quilled Paper Art.
My goal was to rebrand and create a completely new visual concept.
I hope you find it to your liking and I would be happy to know what you think.
I am open to new projects ✦ mine@minesoydesign.com