Moar Texture, Cap'n!

Moar Texture, Cap'n! texture metal concrete blue glowing light
Sharper! Birghter! More Texture! Still a work in progress (those rivets are pretty weak, and I need to add more wear and tear where the doors actually seal, but it's a step forward, I think.

Followed the advice of http://dribbble.com/mrvao, after seeing this http://dribbble.com/shots/142447-Serenity#comment-373857 by http://dribbble.com/mantia. Full version here.

Rebound of
Lock Screen
By Zach Forrester
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
