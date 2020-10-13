Maria Shanina

Experimental Drawing

Maria Shanina
Maria Shanina
  • Save
Experimental Drawing minimal swiss grid clean ui typogaphy experiment poster concept magazine webpage website web landing page page graphic design editorial layout ui design
Experimental Drawing minimal swiss grid clean ui typogaphy experiment poster concept magazine webpage website web landing page page graphic design editorial layout ui design
Download color palette
  1. drawing 3 maria shanina.png
  2. drawing 3 maria shanina.png

Experimental drawing poster explorations where the artwork is my another experiment with charcoal on paper.

Follow on Behance, Instagram, Twitter

Maria Shanina
Maria Shanina

More by Maria Shanina

View profile
    • Like