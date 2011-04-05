The Best Things in Life

This particular saying really hits home with me for various reasons. The first being the irony that I am creating things like this poster that tell people to not value things like this poster. And oddly enough, I still think that is completely correct. I think it’s a great reminder to realize you can’t take it with you, right? As much as I like creating things, it’s never the end product that’s the best part. It’s sharing it and reciprocal feedback that is truly rewarding. I try to remember that every day.

