The Best Things in Life minimal type typography print screen print silkscreen limited quote less is more blue black. postcard poster type poster
This particular saying really hits home with me for various reasons. The first being the irony that I am creating things like this poster that tell people to not value things like this poster. And oddly enough, I still think that is completely correct. I think it’s a great reminder to realize you can’t take it with you, right? As much as I like creating things, it’s never the end product that’s the best part. It’s sharing it and reciprocal feedback that is truly rewarding. I try to remember that every day.

