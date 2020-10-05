Max Burnside

Non-Profit Organization Marketing Site

Max Burnside
Max Burnside
Hire Me
  • Save
Non-Profit Organization Marketing Site united states state mississippi massachusetts map list hover state california arkansas arizona
Download color palette

Some marketing site section concepts for a non-profit organization that hosts camps for children. It was particularly important that a number of navbar text links were still visible on mobile screen sizes.

Max Burnside
Max Burnside
Designing in vectors, displaying in pixels.
Hire Me

More by Max Burnside

View profile
    • Like