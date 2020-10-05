Susana Costa

Laurissilva Sustentável

Susana Costa
Susana Costa
Hire Me
  • Save
Laurissilva Sustentável nonprofit conscious azores environment climate green eco laurissilva nature forest plants ngo sustainability sustainable branding icon vector logo design clean
Download color palette

Logo redesigned for Laurissilva Sustentável, a nature conservation project which has taken place in S. Miguel island, Portugal (2010).
The symbol represents the importance of native plant propagation work.

LIFE is the EU's financial instrument supporting nature conservation projects throughout the European Union.

Thank you! Let's connect - Instagram | Behance

© All Rights Reserved

Susana Costa
Susana Costa
Brand design & websites for ethical businesses
Hire Me

More by Susana Costa

View profile
    • Like