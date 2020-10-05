Sunday Lunch

Trending designs to inspire you
For my editorial illustration class, we were given the prompt to create an illustration outside of our normal medium. I work primarily from a digital format, so I went an analog route. I used different papers and fabrics I had on hand to create a tomato soup and bread scene.