Sunday Lunch

Sunday Lunch bread tomato soup editorial illustration papercut paper illustration
For my editorial illustration class, we were given the prompt to create an illustration outside of our normal medium. I work primarily from a digital format, so I went an analog route. I used different papers and fabrics I had on hand to create a tomato soup and bread scene.

Posted on Oct 5, 2020
