Headspace Widget - Weekly Warm-Up

I underestimated how fun it would be to create widgets! I've recently started meditating with Headspace, so I was inspired to use this app for the Dribbble Weekly-Warm up!
In the Headspace app, you can choose from multiple courses. As shown above, this is the Kindness course and the widget is displaying how far you've come and gives a quick option to click into your next lesson!
www.bsteinerdesign.com/widgets
