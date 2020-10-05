Brittany Steiner

Headspace Widget - Weekly Warm-Up

Headspace Widget - Weekly Warm-Up illustrator app app design headspacedesign digitaldesign visualdesign visualdesigner mobiledesigner mobile design widgets widget
I underestimated how fun it would be to create widgets! I've recently started meditating with Headspace, so I was inspired to use this app for the Dribbble Weekly-Warm up!

In the Headspace app, you can choose from multiple courses. As shown above, this is the Kindness course and the widget is displaying how far you've come and gives a quick option to click into your next lesson!
#dribbbleweeklywarmup

Learn more about this project at www.bsteinerdesign.com/widgets

