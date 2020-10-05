🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi everyone!
In our free time, we like to engage in creating some concept projects to get to know other markets and their user environments.
This time, we took into the eCommerce world. We decided to redesign a Zara App which would bring the users a simple, smooth experience.
Please let us know what do you think about this exploration!
Feel free to feedback and comment.
Full project: Zara App Concept on Behance
💌 Share with us your idea or challenge. We are available for new projects at design@akveo.com
Eva Design | Website | Behance | Instagram
