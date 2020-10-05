Processing Machine

The original idea for this one is from my friend Sami which she sketched on paper & sent to me a while ago; I started working on it in blender 2 days ago & finally finished it last night. (Making the pipes and wires was a little bit challenging but also fun😁)

I also had help in adding some details to it & shading from my friends: Afshin & Iliya 🤟😄

