Processing Machine

Processing Machine illustraion screw clean leaf panel render wire pipe gear fan factory engine machine isometric b3d cycles blender 3d
The original idea for this one is from my friend Sami which she sketched on paper & sent to me a while ago; I started working on it in blender 2 days ago & finally finished it last night. (Making the pipes and wires was a little bit challenging but also fun😁)
I also had help in adding some details to it & shading from my friends: Afshin & Iliya 🤟😄
