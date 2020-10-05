Expense Tracker App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, friends! Check out how we designed an app which helps you manage your finances effectively. 👋

💰 Tracker of expenses is an instrument for monitoring and controlling personal finances.

The linear chart on a bright background quickly draws attention and shows the user's budget: daily, weekly, monthly and yearly.

📊 Below, as well as on the next shot, you can see the full list of complete transactions. On the second shot they are categorized on cards. These cards also show the progress of the spending goals.

When you choose a category, you see transactions belonging to this specific category. Not only the expenses but also the incomes.

🌚 The color scheme is based on contrasting accent colors, which quickly draw the users’ attention and helps them visually separate the categories. The app is only presented in dark theme with an addition of blue color, which makes the users associate it with something serious and considerable.

Created by Polina Tolmacheva

