Adventures Award Redesign

Adventures Award Redesign illustration award robot vector
Exploring a new way of illustrating here at Geocaching. I loved this robot concept from our creative team, so I chose it to be the first.

Check the attachment for the original and a couple alterations.

Posted on Feb 20, 2014
Nick Botner
Designer with a love for sea creatures, birds, and mountains
