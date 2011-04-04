Stephen Coles

100 Days of Fonts In Use

100 Days of Fonts In Use webfonts benton sans re benton sans font bureau relay blog webtype fonts in use ball terminals benton modern
First time I've used webfonts specifically for a single, customized blog post. Felt good. The future is at hand.

http://fontsinuse.com/100-days/

