Anita Liao

DoorDash Widget

DoorDash Widget doordash mobile red delivery food widget figma card dribbble challenge app ux ui flat design
DoorDash widgets!

Not gonna lie I've been using the app a lot more often since the start of the pandemic 😅 But it gave me an excuse to try new things so not complaining here!

Rebound of
Design a Homescreen Widget
By Dribbble
Posted on Oct 5, 2020
Hello 👋 Welcome to my design corner on Dribbble!

