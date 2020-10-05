DailyUI 021 - Home Monitoring Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
✏️ DailyUI 021
Upon noticing that the owner of one of the Airbnbs I stayed at managed over a dozen more living spaces, I took that as inspiration to create this smart home app to monitor multiple properties. Users would be able to personalize their app experience by editing display fonts, colors, background images, and smart home widgets 🏡