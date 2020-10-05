Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 021 - Home Monitoring Dashboard

DailyUI 021 - Home Monitoring Dashboard
✏️ DailyUI 021

Upon noticing that the owner of one of the Airbnbs I stayed at managed over a dozen more living spaces, I took that as inspiration to create this smart home app to monitor multiple properties. Users would be able to personalize their app experience by editing display fonts, colors, background images, and smart home widgets 🏡

