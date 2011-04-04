Rumsey Taylor

Today saw the launch of Life + Times - a culture website curated by Jay-Z - which I've been working on since October at Area 17. This is a spread from my sketchbook; the genesis of the final logotype is at the bottom.

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
