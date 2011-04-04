Connor Gillette

Safari Icon

Connor Gillette
Connor Gillette
  • Save
Safari Icon simplr blue icon theme icons safari compass needle ocean map iphone
Download color palette

I think it still needs something (particularly in the center of the inner ring), so I'll guess we'll consider this a WIP.
I'd appreciate any feedback on what to add, thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Connor Gillette
Connor Gillette

More by Connor Gillette

View profile
    • Like