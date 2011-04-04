Antonio Lo Conte

Proposal for a charity poster contest

Today I sent my candidate work for a charity poster contest. I focused on: help, hope and human contact topics. I hope they will appreciate it, I designed it with my heart.

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
