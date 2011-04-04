Sean Duran

Sean Duran
Sean Duran
8-Bit Backgammon
My mom loves backgammon, but hates every version of it (on computer) she's ever played. So, for her birthday, I'm making my own version for her. :)

Full Version, so far.

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Sean Duran
Sean Duran

