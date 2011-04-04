Prit Cee

Skype Redesign - Calls

Prit Cee
Prit Cee
  • Save
Skype Redesign - Calls skype mac redesign grey blue green matte call ui interface
Download color palette

Call indicators in the new skype messagestyle.

59b171d89d44f72cb4a86dcb60786e1e
Rebound of
Skype Redesign
By Prit Cee
View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Prit Cee
Prit Cee

More by Prit Cee

View profile
    • Like