Lorenzo Cappelli

Clerks

Lorenzo Cappelli
Lorenzo Cappelli
  • Save
Clerks fake title movie monochrome type
Download color palette

Part of a little series of fake title screens for real movies I'm working on.
Take the movie, change the context, lots of fun.

This one is for Clerks by Kevin Smith.
Full: http://bit.ly/fLjkke

View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Lorenzo Cappelli
Lorenzo Cappelli

More by Lorenzo Cappelli

View profile
    • Like