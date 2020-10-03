Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing Page - Staycation.

Landing Page - Staycation. landing page traveling adobe xd blue uxdesign uidesign webdesign travel
Hello Guys!

Today I'm going to share my exploration.
Staycation is a booking hotel website where people can book their dream place.

I hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

Posted on Oct 3, 2020
