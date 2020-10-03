Michael Pons
Mobile App UX Journey

Mobile App UX Journey
I recently tried combining a couple of artifacts that I lean on heavily in the early stages of my UX design process:

1. Mind Maps
2. Process Flows
3. Low Fidelity Wireframes

The idea was to help create alignment with a large group of stakeholders and the engineering team. We wanted to audit the information the user needs in order to contextualize the data implementation needs for the project.

