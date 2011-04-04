Daniel Burka

Daniel Burka
Daniel Burka
Just launched the teaser page for a new project I'm starting with Kevin Rose, Jeff Hodsdon, and some friends. The logo was designed in collaboration with my lovely fiancée Sharon McPeake: http://milkinc.com/

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Daniel Burka
Daniel Burka
Head of design on Simple for over 800k patients with high BP

