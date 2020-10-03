🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Compact Calendar -
is an attractive and functional calendar.
on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/101485849/Compact-Calendar
Компактный календарь - основная часть которого была сделана в программе InDesign.
Программы Illustrator и Photoshop также были задействованы.
Такой календарь можно сделать разных размеров от карманного до настенного. Его не стыдно подарить вашим партнерам или повесить у себя в офисе. Посмотрите как хорошо он смотрится. Легко вливается в любой интерьер.
.
.
InDesign CC, Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC and Calendar Wizard script