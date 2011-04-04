Justin W. Siddons

Facebook Welcome Page 2

This is the bottom portion of a graphic I did for the Sprout Social Facebook welcome page.

You can 'like it' and view it live here: http://www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc

Facebook Welcome Page
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
