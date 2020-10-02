Chris Lockwood

Okanogan Valley Golf Course

Okanogan Valley Golf Course thick lines minimalist golf course mountain line lines golf artwork logo design logo


This is a secondary design for my hometown golf course. A much more minimalist design and the one they ended up going with. Wasn't sure how it was going to look out in the wild, but it fits nicely on their merchandise!

