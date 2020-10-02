Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 019 - Leaderboard

DailyUI 019 - Leaderboard flat design wrapped spotify stats leaderboard dailyui 019 web design dailyui ui design adobe xd
✏️ DailyUI 019

Leaderboard for Spotify Wrapped. Completely flat design stays true to Spotify signature branding 🎁

