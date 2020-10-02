Hasan Mahmud

luxury logo

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud
  • Save
luxury logo dubai arabian logo luxury logo design luxury design brand identity creative design luxury logo vector logo graphic design typography icon flat branding illustrator minimal design
Download color palette

For the first time, I tried to make an Arabic luxury logo.

Concept: Arabic word, Lam + Alif + Crown.

Project: Logo Design
Client: Arabian
Industry: luxury Fashion Brand
Location: Dubai

If you need logo, you can contact me, I will try my best to get the job done.

📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Follow me on Others Site

Instagram

Behance

Pinterest

Linkedin

Related Keywords :
#luxury #luxurylifestyle #fashion #design #style #lifestyle #love #interiordesign #travel #instagood #realestate #architecture #home #luxurylife #art #cars #homedecor #like #interior #luxuryhomes #handmade #photography #beautiful #beauty #designer #instagram #car #luxurycars #follow #bhfyp #money #dubai #decor #summer #jewelry

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud

More by Hasan Mahmud

View profile
    • Like