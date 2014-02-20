Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy for unfold
Juxtaposer Icon illustration sketch iphone apple juxtaposer drawing pencil vector ios icon
Icon for Juxtaposer app I did not too long ago. Little app that lets you cut things out and create fun collages. ;)

Posted on Feb 20, 2014
