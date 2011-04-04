Quinn Replacement Icons - v.2

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Wanted to have another shot a making some replacement icons for Quinn (a Tetris style game for Mac OS X).
The top colored icons are the originals. The in app "Lion-esq" icons are the new ones.
I'm sure they aren't for everyone, but I wanted buttons that didn't attract to much attention.
Download