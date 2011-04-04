Matthew Skiles

Quinn Replacement Icons - v.2

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Hire Me
  • Save
Quinn Replacement Icons - v.2 quinn icons
Download color palette

Wanted to have another shot a making some replacement icons for Quinn (a Tetris style game for Mac OS X).

The top colored icons are the originals. The in app "Lion-esq" icons are the new ones.

I'm sure they aren't for everyone, but I wanted buttons that didn't attract to much attention.

Download

View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
Hire Me

More by Matthew Skiles

View profile
    • Like